Man found dead after Christmas Day shooting in Ocala, police say

The Brief A man was found dead after a shooting in Ocala. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West Silver Springs Place early Christmas Day. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Ocala Police or Crime Stoppers of Marion County.



A man was found dead Thursday after a shooting in Ocala, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Silver Springs Place around 4:11 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Ocala police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released, but police say they are working closely with his family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quintero at 352-369-7000. If anyone with information would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.