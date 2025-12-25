Man found dead after Christmas Day shooting in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A man was found dead Thursday after a shooting in Ocala, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 800 block of West Silver Springs Place around 4:11 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, Ocala police said.
The man's identity has not yet been released, but police say they are working closely with his family.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quintero at 352-369-7000. If anyone with information would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Ocala Police Department.