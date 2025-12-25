Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead after Christmas Day shooting in Ocala, police say

Published  December 25, 2025 10:12am EST
Ocala
The Brief

    • A man was found dead after a shooting in Ocala.
    • The shooting happened in the 800 block of West Silver Springs Place early Christmas Day. 
    • Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Ocala Police or Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

OCALA, Fla. - A man was found dead Thursday after a shooting in Ocala, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Silver Springs Place around 4:11 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. 

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Ocala police said. 

The man's identity has not yet been released, but police say they are working closely with his family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quintero at 352-369-7000. If anyone with information would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

