UFO sightings on the rise: Florida man describes what he caught on his security camera

"I have watched it maybe 100 times now. Taken screenshots, blown it up," said William Fuentes, a Palm Coast resident.

Fuentes caught a strange video on his home security camera at three in the morning. The startling video shows two circles of light soaring in the air, twinkling mysteriously in the night sky.

"Is it drones, or is it the birds, or bats, you know? Everything goes through your mind. But in the end, I couldn't really explain it," Fuentes said.

Sightings like these make people ask the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

"I think that is a fascinating phenomenon. If you think about it … That there is a possibility that these events are happening because of aliens. Everybody is hoping that these are aliens and not just some better phenomenon," said Dr. Csaba Palotai, associate professor and program chair of Aerospace, Physics and Space Sciences at Florida Tech.

The national U.F.O. Reporting Center says there have been 245 new UFO reports through March 30. In 2020, there were 7,200 plus UFO sightings. That’s 1,000 more sightings than in 2019.

What was once a bedtime story turned into a bombshell. Over the past few years, we have seen a new level of acknowledgment from the government. Thousands of UFO documents from the CIA were recently obtained. The Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy also confirmed investigations and sightings.

"Whenever people are realizing, 'Oh, this was a weather balloon or some atmospheric optics phenomenon', it is just not interesting anymore, right? All the interesting cases are the ones when you don't find out," Palotai said.

The excitement and curiosity extend to the Space Coast. A Space Coast UFO group devotes their time investigating UFO footage about twice a month.