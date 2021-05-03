Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning vaccine passports; suspends COVID-19 local emergency orders

From a waterfront restaurant in St. Petersburg, the governor of Florida signed a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state and also announced he will suspend all local emergency orders related to the pandemic.

On Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB-2006 during a visit at The Big Catch at Salt Creek as the Bay Area launches its "Travel and Tourism Week."

It will prohibit businesses, schools, and government agencies from requiring people to show documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccinations or post-infection recovery before gaining entry.

The ban on vaccine passports goes into effect on July 1.

The bill also grants Gov. DeSantis power to override local orders during health crises and directing state agencies to plan for future pandemics.

On Monday, DeSantis signed an executive order to invalidate all local emergency orders in relation to the pandemic by July 1. However, he also said he will use his executive power to suspend the local emergency orders until July 1 when the executive order goes into effect.

"[The Big Catch] had to deal with some of those local ordinances and restrictions," DeSantis said. "I know they have been fined for doing things and we want that to be something in the past."

This applies to government-level orders, the governor clarified, and businesses can still enact their own policies, including requiring face coverings.

"This does not deal with that, one way or another," DeSantis said.

Last week, DeSantis extended Florida's state of emergency order, which extended it for another 60 days.

Also in attendance were Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills), and Rep.Tom Leek (R-Ormond Beach) who sponsored the SB-2006. Both the Senate and the House gave final approval of the bill last week, sending it to the governor's desk.

News Service of Florida contributed to this report