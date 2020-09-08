3 UCF sororities quarantined due to positive coronavirus cases

article

Due to a small number of positive coronavirus cases involving three sororities on the University of Central Florida campus, officials say they have placed residents in those houses on a two-week quarantine.

The organizations whose residents were placed on quarantine are Zeta Tau Alpha, Kappa Alpha Theta and Alpha Epsilon Phi.

Officials say a total of 79 young women live in the three houses.

While under quarantine, students are required to mostly stay in their rooms, officials say.

However, they are allowed to pick up food deliveries or other essentials from the chapter house entrance.

Officials say they must wear a face covering and obey physical distancing while outside of their rooms.

Student Care Services at the university said it reached out to the individuals who are quarantined to ask if they need help with getting food or other services during their quarantine period.