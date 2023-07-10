UCF student booted from Twitter for tracking Elon Musk's jet finds new home on Threads

Over six months after a Twitter account tracking the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet was suspended, the creator is back on the social media platform's new rival, Threads.

Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, joined Meta's newest app last week – and his announcement caused quite a buzz on social media.

"ElonJet has arrived to Threads!" Sweeney wrote on July 5 on the @elonmusksjet account. In a separate post, he tagged Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to ask for permission to stay on the app – a nod to his ouster from Twitter after he turned down Musk's $5,000 offer to take down the account.

On Sweeney's personal Threads account, he shared a screenshot from an email from Instagram that said after a review of the account, it is not in violation of the app's community guidelines.

In May, Sweeney began tracking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' private jet, too. This account, unlike the Musk one, @DeSantisJet is still up and running and tracks DeSantis' whereabouts 24 hours after they happen, due to a change in Twitter's policy that doesn't allow for his live location to be revealed.

"I think there's a lot to learn from people's flights. And like, if he flew somewhere that's out of the unusual, which I'm sure someone will find out before just my jet," Sweeney told FOX 35 News at the time. "But like, if he went somewhere, it might be to show that where he's announcing or something like that or anything related to their travels could be some kind of big deal also."

Sweeney also created a tracker for Zuckerberg's jet (@zuckerbergjet), but there are no posts on the Threads account yet.