UCF police investigating vehicle burglaries at Knights Circle apartment complex

Police at the University of Central Florida (UCF) said they are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that took place Thursday at the Knights Circle apartment complex.

Officers said they are continuing their 24/7 patrol of UCF's campuses and affiliated properties, and are asking anyone with information on the burglaries to reach out.

Knights Circle vehicle burglaries

What we know:

The UCF Police Department said several burglaries of unlocked vehicles were reported yesterday at the Knights Circle apartment complex, which is located near the main campus at 2440 Golden Knight Circle, Orlando.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry in any of the cases, and most victims said their car was rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

In one case, a laptop and pair of shoes were stolen, and a phone was stolen from another vehicle but later recovered, reports show.

Police said they are actively investigating the crimes, including reviewing surveillance footage of the area.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call (407) 823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency. You can also report information anonymously by calling CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at crimeline.org.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn more information related to the burglaries, including what time the burglaries took place, how many burglaries took place and if any suspects have been identified.

Protecting your property

What you can do:

The police are reminding people in the community to always lock their cars and to never leave any valuables in the car.

"If you see something, say something – immediately and to (the) police - and UCFPD will do something," officers with the University of Central Florida Police Department said.

When crimes like this occur on or near UCF’s campuses or at university-managed housing complexes, such as Knights Circle, residents may receive timely warning messages with more information and precautions to take. Police said this is in accordance with federal legislation known as the Clery Act.

If you are a victim of crime, violence or abuse, UCF has resources available to help. Confidential victim specialists are available for support and advocacy, free of charge. They will explain options, assist with decisions, and help form connections with appropriate campus and community resources.

Those who need to reach a victim specialist can do so 24/7 by calling (407) 823-1200 or texting (407) 823-6868 to discuss what you’re experiencing. Always dial 911 if it’s an active emergency.

