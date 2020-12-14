UCF, Orange County Convention Center considered for possible mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

article

Last week, Orange County officials mentioned they were looking at the convention center as a possible mass vaccination location. But, FOX 35 has also confirmed they are considering the UCF campus.

As tens of thousands of doses of vaccines head to Florida, county leaders are weighing all options for distribution, including several sites for mass vaccination. Leaders already assessed the Orange County Convention Center as option one and it doesn’t stop there.

“We’re looking at all options. I think as we move forward in order to be geographically located to where the need is,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Monday, officials confirmed UCF is also under consideration for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the spring.

“UCF has always been considered. We have memorandum for agreement with large facilities for what are called PODs, point of dispense,” said Director for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County Dr. Raul Pino. Dr. Pino says UCF is one of those potential PODs due to the large student body.

UCF emailed a memo to the campus community last week saying UCF may serve as a mass vaccination site in the spring.

It goes on to say:

“Decisions about timelines, prioritization and the type of vaccine will be made by the State of Florida. Due to limited supply, we can expect a scaled approach that will first prioritize the most vulnerable and those working in high-risk areas, followed by wider availability.”

Orange County leaders say as distribution moves along, they also plan to ramp up the number of healthcare workers to administer the vaccine.

“It won’t be a bad thing to have multiple sites where people can be vaccinated. That takes coordination so we have plans of action there,” Mayor Demings said.

UCF says as of now, it’s unclear if mass distribution on campus would just be available to the UCF community or to the community at large. They say there’s a group at UCF planning for possibilities, including location.

County leaders expect mass distribution no sooner than February.