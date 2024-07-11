Orange County greenlights major UCF student housing projects, adding over 3,600 beds

Three new off-campus student housing developments near the University of Central Florida were approved by Orange County commissioners this week, which could bring over 3,600 bed accommodations to the university's growing student population in upcoming years.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday and unanimously approved development plans for three different apartment complexes that would be built along a third-of-a-mile stretch of North Alafaya Trail just outside UCF campus.

One property with 626 beds planned, which developers have dubbed "Verve Orlando," is slated to take over the Fairwinds Credit Union property north of Science Drive and east of North Alafaya Trail, according to development plans from the county.

Conceptual rendering for the Verve, a new off-campus student housing development near UCF. (Photo: Dwell Design Studio/Orange County Development Review Committee)

According to the approved development plan, this complex would include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, karaoke lounge, speakeasy, study room and podcast room.

Development plans from Kimley-Horn show recreational plans for the Verve Orlando. (Photo via Orange County)

Another development, replacing the former New Life Church of God property, is slated to have room for 595 beds and a parking garage south of Science Drive and west of North Alafaya Trail. A pool, yard games, exercise area and outdoor grills are planned for this property, records show.

Development plans for a student-housing project located on North Alafaya Trail (Photo via Orange County)

The third and largest property, called "The Place at Alafaya," is taking over a 25-acre lot located south of University Boulevard and north of Lokanotosa Trail. About 2,400 beds are planned for this property, which had about 400 multi-family units that were vacated about four months ago, according to Rebecca Wilson, who attended the meeting on behalf of developers for two of these student housing projects.

There are currently dozens of off-campus student housing options for UCF's student population of over 69,000, making it the largest by enrollment in the state of Florida. Developers are working closely with the university to provide free shuttle transportation to and from campus to keep students off the streets, developers said during Tuesday's meeting.

This is in line with District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla's intention of creating more student housing complexes in this area is to reduce traffic issues plaguing the already-busy Alafaya Trail.

"We have UCF there and it continues growing with students and the students need some place to go. Closer to UCF is best because we have a lot of traffic issues on these roads and they can't be widened anymore," Bonilla said. "So the best way to handle traffic issues is to put student housing where they have shuttles to be able to get to UCF so we're not adding more cars onto these roads that can't handle any more."

Wilson said these developments are a way to push students out of "traditional" housing in the area, like neighborhoods and town homes, and into "purpose-built student housing."

"The nice thing about purpose-built student housing, as you all know, they are then able to rent it by the room as opposed to going somewhere and having to rent a full apartment," Wilson said. "So we believe it does become more economical for the student to rent in student-built (housing) and it pulls people out of the neighborhoods."

The Board of Commissioners' approval was the final step in the development planning process. A construction timeline and expected opening date for these student housing developments has not yet been revealed. FOX 35 is working to get more details on the price tag for each of these student developments, as they were not available in Orange County records.