UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets green light

UCF Athletics got the green light this week by the university's Board of Trustees to expand and renovate the Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Expansion plans for the Roth Tower includes the addition of 1,236 club seats, 34 loge boxes, 34 sky bays and 25 luxury suites, according to university records obtained by FOX 35. The project has an estimated price tag of $88 million and is expected to be completed by the 2026 football season.

The nearly $90 million comes from the Tourism Development Tax Agreement approved for the university back in 2023. This funding agreement allows funds to be used for "direct project costs, principal and interest payments associated with debt for the project, and associated financing costs," university documents said.

The UCF Board of Trustees approved the construction and financing of a Roth Tower expansion at FBC Mortgage Stadium. (Photo: UCF Athletics)

"This is another exciting day in the trajectory for UCF Athletics," UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "Not only will the new tower provide new resources for us, but this will allow us to expand the premium offerings and entry level seating options to maintain one of most affordable tickets among the power four conferences in college football.

"I’d like to thank Mayor Demings, the Orange County Commissioners, and the Tourism Development Council for seeing the value that UCF Athletics brings to Orlando in tourism and especially the UCF Board of Trustees and Dr. Cartwright for their confidence to move forward with such an exciting project."

The proposal came weeks after UCF Athletics launched a fan survey to gauge interest in what a new-and-improved Roth Tower would look like. The questionnaire polled fans on how much they would be willing to pay for premium seating and their input on new seating concepts.

Now that the UCF Board of Trustees has approved the construction plans and financing for the new Roth Tower, the Tourism Tax Development Funding Agreement will go before the Orange County Government and Florida Board of Governors for final approval.

This isn't the only project in the works at UCF. Thanks to a historic $5.5 million donation from alumni Taylor Gerring, UCF plans to construct a new football administration and coaches building. This project features Nicholson Plaza, McNamara Cove, a renovated Wayne Densch Sports Center, enhancements to UCF football's practice complex, a new VIP parking lot and a pedestrian promenade. McNamara Cove is among the projects announced several years ago that includes a recovery "lazy river" and hydrotherapy for student-athletes.