Two downtown Orlando shooting victims identified by police

Two people that were killed in downtown Orlando after an overnight shooting on Halloween have been identified Saturday by the Orlando Police Department.

The two victims were identified as 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr.

Eight other victims, ranging in ages between 18 and 39, suffered injuries following the shooting.

Officials quickly arrested 17-year-old Jalen Edgar in connection to the shooting on scene. His mother made his first appearance for him in juvenile court on Saturday morning.

Edgar was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree attempted murder – counts for each person killed and each person hurt.

The shooting started at 1:07 a.m. on Friday near Orange Avenue and Central Blvd., sending people running and yelling throughout downtown Orlando.

Minutes later, the alleged suspect opened fire near Orange Avenue and Washington Street, feet from a group of Orlando Police Officers and people milling around downtown. Within moments, the alleged suspect is tackled to the ground and detained.

Surveillance video and bodycamera video show the moment the alleged suspect fires his gun, and the moment he is tackled by authorities.

The shooting marks the second mass shooting in downtown Orlando since 2022.