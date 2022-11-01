Tropical Storm Lisa to strengthen into hurricane; next potential tropical storm being monitored

The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Lisa – which is expected to become a hurricane before striking Central America later this week. Meanwhile, we could see our next tropical storm form as early as Tuesday.

Lisa is located several hundred miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft is en route to investigate the storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will pass south of the Cayman Islands today, move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday, and approach Belize later on Wednesday," the NHC said. "Strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane by early Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea."

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the northern coast of Honduras within the Tropical Storm Warning area tonight through Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Mexico and Guatemala beginning Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Accuracy of hurricane 'cone of uncertainty' and why it's hard to predict storm's path

As of now, Lisa is not expected to have any impact on Florida.

Meanwhile, forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure located northeast of Bermuda that is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm sometime on Tuesday. Chances of development are high at 90-percent. The next name on the list is Martin.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest, hurricane season remains in play until November 30th.