40% chance that Caribbean system could develop as it moves into Gulf of Mexico: Will Florida see impacts?

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a system in the Caribbean Sea that could develop over the next several days.

Forecasters said the system could become an area of low pressure as early as next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea into the southern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, officials said.

As of Friday morning, it has a medium – 40% – chance of formation through the next seven days, according to the NHC's 2 a.m. advisory.

Will the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean impact Florida?

There is a possibility that the system could impact Florida, which is why officials are closely monitoring it. Once it develops, the NHC will have a better handle on where it is going to go from there.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist TJ Springer said it will depend on the steering flow in the atmosphere to the north across the US mainland and where the potential storm could go.

If the system were to become the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, it would be called Helene.

Could the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon re-develop?

The NHC said recent satellite wind data shows that an area of low pressure has formed in association with the remnants of Gordon, but, showers and storms associated with it is "poorly organized."

There is a possibility for further development of the disturbance over the next day or two as it moves north, but after that, the NHC said conditions are forecast to become less favorable for additional development.

As of Friday, the system has a low – 30% – chance of formation. Previously, there was a 40% chance.

System brews in subtropical Atlantic Ocean

A low-pressure system about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda hasn't become more organized. While conditions aren't ideal, some development is still possible as it moves slowly over the central or western Atlantic. This could continue through early next week.

The system has a low – 30% – chance for development.

