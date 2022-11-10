Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:02 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:34AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards.

Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the rain bands move across the interior. 

Nicole will continue to move up and across the state. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, the storm should be riding up toward the Panhandle and the Big Bend region. 

RELATED: Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in Florida

So when will weather conditions improve in your area?

  • 11 a.m. – Polk County into Osceola County and much of Brevard County
  • 1 - 2 p.m. – Winds should start to ease in most of Orlando, Volusia and down to Tampa
  • 3 - 5 p.m. – Northwestern counties into northern Florida

Nicole came ashore on Thursday as the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Nicole is the first November hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 1985. 

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.