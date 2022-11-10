Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?

Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards.

Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the rain bands move across the interior.

Nicole will continue to move up and across the state. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, the storm should be riding up toward the Panhandle and the Big Bend region.

RELATED: Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in Florida

So when will weather conditions improve in your area?

11 a.m. – Polk County into Osceola County and much of Brevard County

1 - 2 p.m. – Winds should start to ease in most of Orlando, Volusia and down to Tampa

3 - 5 p.m. – Northwestern counties into northern Florida

Nicole came ashore on Thursday as the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Nicole is the first November hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 1985.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.