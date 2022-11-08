Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
10
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:22AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

What impact could Subtropical Storm Nicole have on Florida?

Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center has the latest forecast and outlook for Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.

Officials are warning that Tropical Storm Nicole is a dangerous storm, and that it will bring large and damaging waves along the coast, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding, in additional to high winds.

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

Ahead of the storm, some schools are modifying their schedules or closing. We will continue to update as additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom.

Brevard County Schools

Brevard County Schools announced Tuesday that it will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9 & 10, due to Tropical Storm Nicole. All activities, events, and programs are canceled. The district is closed on Friday, Nov. 11, due to Veterans Day.

Lake County Schools

Lake County Schools will hold classes on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 & 11, due to Tropical Storm Nicole and Veterans Day. While school will be in session on Wednesday, all after-school activities are canceled, the district said in a statement.

Osceola County Schools

Osceola County Schools announced Tuesday that it will end classes an hour early on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to Veterans Day, school is already closed on Friday, Nov. 11.

The district said classes would resume on Monday, Nov. 14.

Seminole County Schools

Seminole County Schools announced Tuesday during a press conference that it would be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 9-11, because of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the district's superintendent.