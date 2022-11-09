Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole: Here's what time you should be indoors

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking Nicole: When Florida will feel the impacts

Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center explains what Floridians should expect as Tropical Storm Nicole nears.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents are preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the east coast of the state on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Officials already have voluntary evacuation orders in place for several counties as the storm threatens to bring strong wind gusts and several feet of storm surge. 

The FOX 35 Storm Team says the worst of the weather from Nicole will come depending on what part of Florida you live in. Residents southeast of Orlando, between Kissimmee and Melbourne, can expect the worst weather to begin Wednesday evening. 

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

In the Orlando-metro area, expect weather to deteriorate starting Wednesday night and then residents in northern Florida can expect the worst weather to begin early Thursday.

If you still need to grab some last-minute hurricane preparations, the FOX 35 Storm Team says you should have those complete by 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

TRACKING NICOLE: See the latest track, models, and timeline for Florida

In Volusia County, the sheriff says structures on the beachside are at risk of collapse and there is a countywide curfew starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Be sure to have enough supplies – including water, food, medicine, pet food – for at least two days. If your county has been advised to evacuate, officials say to take this storm seriously and evacuate if you can.

Stay with FOX 35 for live team coverage throughout the duration of the storm and download the FOX 35 News App for immediate weather updates. 