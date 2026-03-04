Man facing multiple charges after golf cart hit-and-run injures 2 children

The Brief A Melbourne man whose license had been revoked for nearly two decades ended up back behind bars after a series of alleged golf cart collisions. It happened on one of the busiest streets in Melbourne, Wickham Road. Two children were on the golf cart without seatbelts when the hit-and-run unfolded.



A man whose driver’s license has been revoked for nearly two decades is facing multiple charges after authorities say he caused a series of crashes involving a golf cart that left two children injured.

The incident occurred late last month along North Wickham Road in Melbourne, according to police.

The incident

The backstory:

The chaos began late last month at 1354 North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police charging documents, Tyrone Boone, was driving an unregistered green golf cart that lacked insurance and a Florida license tag.

While traveling through heavy traffic, Boone allegedly rear-ended a vehicle stopped near an Aldi supermarket. When the other driver attempted to exchange information, Boone reportedly provided his driver's license but then sped off, telling the victim he could follow him home for insurance details.

The situation turned dire during the attempted getaway. Police say Boone drove the cart across four lanes of traffic, causing the vehicle to "raise up onto two wheels" before slamming into an oncoming vehicle. The impact of the second crash was so severe that the golf cart's top canopy was sheared off, and an axle was ripped away.

Two kids riding in the cart were thrown from the vehicle. Both children suffered facial injuries, and one sustained an additional injury to her right leg. They were treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center and later released to their mother.

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

Melissa Smith, who witnessed the aftermath of the wreck, couldn’t stop thinking about the children and whether they survived.

"I saw the little girl, and she was up on the stretcher, but I didn’t know what was happening with the other child," Smith said. "Now the children are scarred for life."

Other witnesses reported that the golf cart was being operated at a high rate of speed and confirmed that neither the children nor Boone were wearing seatbelts. Charging documents noted the cart was not equipped with any safety devices.

"I think it was really careless and selfish, and I think that he should be held accountable to the full extent," Smith added. "It’s very selfish risk-taking behavior."

When questioned by officers at the hospital, Boone reportedly admitted he knew his license had been revoked since 2008 and was aware the golf cart lacked seatbelts. However, he claimed he did not know it was illegal to operate a golf cart on a main road.

Suspect’s criminal history

Dig deeper:

This isn’t Boone's first encounter with traffic laws. His history of driving violations spans over 15 years:

2008: License revoked.

2009: Found guilty of driving while license suspended (2nd offense).

2014: Found guilty of being a Habitual Traffic Offender.

Following this latest incident, Boone is facing a litany of new charges, including two counts of Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm, Reckless Driving involving property damage or personal injury, Driving While License Suspended (2nd offense), and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle.

During his first court appearance, Boone appeared on crutches as a judge found probable cause for the charges.