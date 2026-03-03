Goliath Ventures CEO Chris Delgado: Luxury vehicles, watches, necklaces

The Brief Goliath Ventures CEO Christopher Delgado is facing federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged Ponzi scheme, the DOJ said. Prosecutors alleged that Delgado solicited people to invest more than $300 million in his firm, promising to invest the funds in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools," and guarantee returns. Instead, the DOJ said Delgado used the funds to pay "returns" to early investors, buy multi-million homes, and throw lavish events and parties. A new court filing shows Delgado owned numerous luxury and designer vehicles, watches, and jewelry, all of which have been ordered to be surrendered to the IRS' Criminal Investigation.



Orlando-based Goliath Ventures CEO Christopher Delgado was arrested on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering, part of an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme.

Delgado allegedly solicited millions from people with the promise to invest the funds in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools," and in return, could all-but guarantee monthly returns on those investments. The DOJ said very few funds were invested in crypto and, instead, were spent on lavish, luxury houses, vehicles, watches, and parties.

In a new court filing, the DOJ listed a number of luxury vehicles, watches, and designer jewelry that Delgado needed to surrender to the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation.

Among them:

10 luxury vehicles in the U.S.

3 luxury vehicles in foreign assets

18 luxury watches

5 Tiffany & Co. necklaces and pendants

7 pairs of designer cufflinks

12 bracelets

2 pairs of Louis Vuitton diamond earrings

A brooch

A diamond encrusted Goliath-branded ring

According to the motion, filed March 2, Delgado has agreed to surrender his U.S.-based vehicles by March 6, or March 16 if it's being used by another family member. The three vehicles not in the U.S. are ordered to be sold at an approved price and the funds will be distributed to the IRS's Criminal Investigation.

How many vehicles did he own?

According to the filing, Delgado owned more than a dozen vehicles:

2025 Escalade V

2024 Rolls Royce Ghost

2024 Lamborghini Huracán

2024 Bentley Bentayga

2024 Lincoln Navigator L

2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan

2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter

2017 Mercedes Benz C300

2022 GMC Sierra HD

1951 Mercury

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Click the document below to view other assets: watches, necklaces, rings, earrings

Who is Chris Delgado?

According to public reports, Chris Delgado served as president and CEO of Goliath Ventures, an Orlando-based financial company that specialized in cryptocurrency and liquidity pools. It reportedly had bases in Florida and the U.A.E.

Delgado aligned himself with several Florida-based charities, often being praised for his donation, his pledge to donation, or being the title sponsor of charity events. He served as the title sponsor of Runway to Hope for at least two years – and pledged a huge donation on FOX 35 previously to Victoria's Voice.

He also aligned himself with notable politicians, including President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to photos posted on social media.

What we know about the victims

Someone identified as Investor 1, a Seminole County resident, told detectives and investigators that he lost $720,000. According to a copy of the contract within the complaint, Goliath guaranteed 7%-8% returns. The investor said he received some returns initially, but towards the end of December 2025, he said payments were delayed with Goliath citing "audits, banking issues, and compliance matters," according to the complaint.

"Despite repeated assurances made by Goliath that payments would resume, the explanations changed over time, and no supporting documentation was provided."

Investor 1 told investigators that he requested an exit from the agreement in Jan. 2026. He was assured he would get his money back, but that has not happened, per the report. He estimated his loss at 720,000.

Tamra Stone told FOX 35 that she too was a victim. She said she lost $85,000 of her hard-earned savings. She thought investing in crypto would be a sound move ahead of retirement.

She signed an agreement with Goliath in 2024, according to a copy of the contract.

"You know, he was talking about crypto and bitcoin mining and liquidity pools and how they would help companies, you know, buy and sell it and.."

She admitted that she did not fully understand how it all worked, but more importantly, she hasn't seen a dime of returns since she signed that agreement.

Attorney Jordan Shaw said he's representing three people who were victims of Delgado's alleged scheme, and had several others who claim to have also been victimized.

"The hope is that the money is there and we could do everything we can, within our control, power and expertise to go pursue those funds and get our clients back at least as much of it as is there, and protect any further loss going forward," he said.