Titusville to use microscopic bubbles to help clean Indian River Lagoon

The Brief Titusville has launched a six-month pilot using nanobubble technology in the Indian River Lagoon. The system adds oxygen to the lagoon floor to break down muck and reduce algae blooms. If successful, the program could expand across Brevard County.



The City of Titusville has launched a pilot program using nanobubble (microscopic bubbles) technology in an effort to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.

City officials say the patented system pumps water from the lagoon, infuses it with microscopic oxygen-filled bubbles and returns it to the waterway.

How It Works:

The bubbles, which are thousands of times smaller than a grain of salt, are designed to sink to the bottom and increase oxygen levels in areas where it is lacking.

Chris Stephan, global director for Moleaer, the company behind the technology, said low oxygen levels at the lagoon floor are a root cause of environmental problems.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The added oxygen is intended to help break down muck and other pollutants that contribute to algae blooms and hinder seagrass growth, officials said.

Mayor Andrew Connors said the city hopes the technology will organically reduce buildup on the lagoon floor and support the return of healthy seagrass.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While nanobubble systems are used elsewhere in the country, this marks the first test of the technology in Brevard County. Researchers from Florida Tech will monitor the six-month pilot program to evaluate its effectiveness.

What's next:

If successful, officials say the program could expand to other parts of the county.