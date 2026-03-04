PHOTOS: Space jellyfish forms from SpaceX Starlink rocket launch

The Brief SpaceX sent more of its Starlink satellites into space from Florida on Wednesday morning. The rocket's exhaust created what's known as a "space jellyfish" in the sky. It's not a UFO, but actually the sunlight reflecting off the exhaust from the rocket in the upper atmosphere – creating a rather stunning sight to see.



Did you see the "space jellyfish" in the sky this morning?

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites aboard into space on Wednesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

As the rocket flew through the atmosphere, FOX 35 readers and viewers captured dozens of photos and videos of the vibrant blue jellyfish-like phenomena in the sky. We've showcased many of them below.

What is a "space jellyfish?"

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner said the space jellyfish phenomenon forms due to the sunlight high in the atmosphere reflecting off the exhaust from the rocket. Brooks noted that the effect was likely seen in Georgia and along the U.S.'s northeastern coast.

SpaceX's rocket launched around 5:43 a.m. this morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

YOUR PHOTOS