Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airport closures ahead of storm

article

Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida and Central Florida airports are preparing ahead of the severe weather conditions that are expected.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

The Orlando Sanford International Airport will be closing Wednesday, November 9, at 4 p.m. The airport has advised travelers to contact their airline.

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

Several Central Florida attractions and school districts have also announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The Orlando International Airport has not announced any closures yet.

This story will be updated.