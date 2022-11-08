Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airport closures ahead of storm

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Travel
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A generic photo of lines at Orlando International Airport. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida and Central Florida airports are preparing ahead of the severe weather conditions that are expected. 

Orlando Sanford International Airport

The Orlando Sanford International Airport will be closing Wednesday, November 9, at 4 p.m. The airport has advised travelers to contact their airline. 

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

Several Central Florida attractions and school districts have also announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. 

The Orlando International Airport has not announced any closures yet. 

This story will be updated. 