Subtropical Storm Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning issued for most of Central Florida

As Florida prepares for likely impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, several watches and warnings have been issued for much of the state – including Central Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, most of Central Florida – including the Orlando area – is under a Tropical Storm Warning while a Hurricane Watch has been issued for Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County line and Lake Okeechobee.

Other areas like Ocala and Winter Haven are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida

According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday and then a Category 1 hurricane before potentially making landfall on Florida's east coast. The latest projected path has Nicole cutting a direct path through Central Florida – potentially as a tropical storm – before making a turn north. Most of Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty.

Several inches of rain are forecast is some areas and the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 85 mph and flooding is a major concern.

The east side of Florida could feel tropical force winds by Wednesday morning and then spreading across Central Florida by 2 a.m. on Thursday with hurricane force winds possible before decreasing in intensity.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says you should have your hurricane preps done by Wednesday, no later than 3 p.m. as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate. Power outages are possible.