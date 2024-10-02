Tropical Storm Leslie forms in the Atlantic, may become hurricane this weekend: NHC

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Leslie formed in the tropical Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening and could become a Category 2 hurricane in the next three days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, previously designated as Tropical Depression 13, is forecast to strengthen further, potentially becoming a hurricane as early as this weekend, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Leslie was about 490 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 9 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 1005 MB.

Is Tropical Storm Leslie a threat to Florida?

It doesn't look like it. According to forecasts, Tropical Storm Leslie is expected to stay in the middle of the Atlantic.

However, both Leslie and Hurricane Kirk, which formed on Tuesday, are expected to strengthen and likely bring ocean swells to Florida's coast.

