Will Hurricane Kirk hit Florida? New forecast details impacts, timeline

Hurricane Kirk gained strength Tuesday as it moved across the Central Atlantic.

Just two days after Kirk reached tropical storm status, the now Category 1 hurricane was about 1,330 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,165 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Kirk is moving northwest at 12 mph and this path is expected to continue over the coming days with a gradual shift to the north-northwest by the end of the week.

Forecasters expect Kirk to intensify, potentially reaching major hurricane status by Wednesday.

Hurricane Kirk impacts on Florida

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the storm’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 205 miles. These winds are generating swells that could impact parts of the Leeward Islands and Bermuda by the weekend, and Florida early next week.

The swells may cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Residents are urged to monitor updates from local weather authorities.

Despite the swells, Hurricane Kirk is not expected to make landfall in the United States and is forecast to turn northward.

