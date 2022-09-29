Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Cat 1 hurricane again

After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida, Tropical Storm Ian is headed for South Carolina and is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the way.

As of 11 a.m., Ian was located 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida and about 285 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet *

Neuse River

St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Little River Inlet A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet Florida to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of South Santee River to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

Ian is expected to become a hurricane again on Thursday and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall in South Carolina.

"T.S. #Ian now forecast strengthen over the Gulf Stream into a hurricane, once again," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "The Cat 1 is forecast to slam Charleston, SC tomorrow. Storm surge of 3'-6' ft is possible in the Low Country of South Carolina."

Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. Counties across Central Florida are now dealing with massive flooding and rescue efforts.