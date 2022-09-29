Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:43 AM EDT until THU 11:45 AM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:18 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Cat 1 hurricane again

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:37AM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida, Tropical Storm Ian is headed for South Carolina and is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the way. 

As of 11 a.m., Ian was located 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida and about 285 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. 

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for: 

  • Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet *
  • Neuse River
  • St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: 

  • Savannah River to Little River Inlet A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
  • Jupiter Inlet Florida to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for: 

  • North of South Santee River to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for: 

  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

 Ian is expected to become a hurricane again on Thursday and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall in South Carolina. 

"T.S. #Ian now forecast strengthen over the Gulf Stream into a hurricane, once again," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. "The Cat 1 is forecast to slam Charleston, SC tomorrow. Storm surge of 3'-6' ft is possible in the Low Country of South Carolina."

 Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. Counties across Central Florida are now dealing with massive flooding and rescue efforts.