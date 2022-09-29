Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:57 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Volusia County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:26 PM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:18 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:30 AM EDT until THU 10:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:27 AM EDT until THU 9:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from THU 5:27 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:06AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

Flash Flood Warnings issued as Tropical Storm Ian lashes Central Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team has the forecast.

DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.

Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. 

"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

RELATED: Flash flooding in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm

Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation indicated that the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain. 

"The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family."