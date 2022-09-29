Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:43 AM EDT until THU 11:45 AM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:18 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Widespread flooding across Central Florida after Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:37AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

VIDEO: People rescued after torrential rain, flooding in Kissimmee

A massive utility truck helped carry people to safety after significant flooding in Kissimmee, Florida following torrential rain from Hurricane Ian.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. 

Rescue efforts were underway after many residents got trapped in flooded roadways and stranded in vehicles. On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the devastation a "500-year flood event."

Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando 

WATCH: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured video of Lake Eola in downtown Orlando overflowing into the surrounding streets after Tropical Storm Ian dumped torrential rain across the area.

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)

Central Florida neighborhoods see significant flooding

Image 1 of 11

 

Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.

Boat washes up into front yard of Florida home during Hurricane Ian

VIDEO: Boat washes up into front yard of Florida home during Hurricane Ian

Incredible video shows a boat that washed up onto someone's yard in Cape Coral, Florida as the area dealt with massive flooding from Hurricane Ian.

'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian

VIDEO: 'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian

What is that? Video shows a creature swimming around the yard of a Melbourne, Florida resident during Hurricane Ian.