PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Widespread flooding across Central Florida after Ian

VIDEO: People rescued after torrential rain, flooding in Kissimmee
A massive utility truck helped carry people to safety after significant flooding in Kissimmee, Florida following torrential rain from Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state.
Rescue efforts were underway after many residents got trapped in flooded roadways and stranded in vehicles. On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the devastation a "500-year flood event."
Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando
WATCH: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian
FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured video of Lake Eola in downtown Orlando overflowing into the surrounding streets after Tropical Storm Ian dumped torrential rain across the area.
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
Central Florida neighborhoods see significant flooding
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
Boat washes up into front yard of Florida home during Hurricane Ian
Incredible video shows a boat that washed up onto someone's yard in Cape Coral, Florida as the area dealt with massive flooding from Hurricane Ian.
'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian
What is that? Video shows a creature swimming around the yard of a Melbourne, Florida resident during Hurricane Ian.