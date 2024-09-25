Tropical Storm Helene: How to track power outages across Florida
Stream FOX 35 News:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. It will rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Regardless of where Helene makes landfall, Central Florida will feel its impact. Those impacts include heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts of up to 75 mph, which could lead to power outages.
How to know if I've lost power during the storm?
We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below:
- Central Florida Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Clay Electric Outage Map
- Duke Energy Power Outages Map
- FPL Power Outages Map
- Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map
- Kissimmee Utility Authority
- Ocala Electric Power Outages Map
- SECO Energy Power Outages Map
- Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Tampa Electric Power Outages Map
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:
Clay Electric Power Outages
Duke Energy Power Outages Map
Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map
Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map
Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map
SECO Energy Power Outages Map
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images