Tropical Storm Helene: How to track power outages across Florida

Stream FOX 35 News:

Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. It will rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Regardless of where Helene makes landfall, Central Florida will feel its impact. Those impacts include heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts of up to 75 mph, which could lead to power outages.

How to know if I've lost power during the storm?

We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below:

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:

Clay Electric Power Outages

Loading Player...

Duke Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35