Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
6
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 5:08 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Sumter County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:05 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Tropical Storm Helene: How to track power outages across Florida

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 10:05am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. It will rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Regardless of where Helene makes landfall, Central Florida will feel its impact. Those impacts include heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts of up to 75 mph, which could lead to power outages.

How to know if I've lost power during the storm?

We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below: 

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida: 

Clay Electric Power Outages

Duke Energy Power Outages Map 

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map 

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

﻿
 

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35