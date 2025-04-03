Xavier Williams case: Update expected in prosecution of suspects in Tavares boy's murder

The Brief The State Attorney's Office will provide an update on the murder of Xavier Williams, a 10-year-old Tavares boy who died in March from suspected abuse and neglect allegedly at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Officials are expected to announce a "significant development" in the prosecution of suspects Kimberley Mills, Xavier's mother, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker. The news conference is set for 2:30 p.m.



The State Attorney's Office will hold a news conference in Lake County on Thursday afternoon to announce a "significant development" in the prosecution of the suspects involved in the death of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Xavier's mother, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, are each facing a murder charge in connection with the death of the Tavares boy who died of suspected torture and neglect, according to police.

The news conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live when it begins.

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

What happened to Xavier Williams?

What we know:

On Feb. 22, Xavier's mother, Kimberley Mills, and her boyfriend, Andre Walker, brought him to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors noticed bruises and burn marks.

Police said Walker left immediately, and Mills briefly left but returned with Xavier's 9-year-old brother.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home, uncovering evidence of abuse, including a 10-pound weight being dropped onto Xavier's stomach and copper wire used to inflict harm, authorities said.

Charges upgraded after Xavier's death

Xavier died on March 21 after weeks of fighting for his life at the hospital. Mills and Walker are facing second-degree murder in the boy's death.

