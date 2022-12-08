Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches

A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches.

An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances for developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing, now just 30-percent over the next five days.

If it does happen to become a named storm, it would be Owen.

While Florida won't see wind from this low, increasing east swell will be the theme along the beaches on Thursday through the coming weekend. Beach erosion will be possible during times of high tide and rip current risk remains elevated in the "high" range.

The system formed just days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Nov. 30. It total, the season saw 14 named storms including 8 hurricanes – two of which became major hurricanes.



