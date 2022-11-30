Last day of 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season: 2 hurricanes make landfall over Florida
Nov. 30 marks the last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which saw two destructive and deadly hurricanes – Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole – make U.S. landfall over Florida.
Hurricane Ian made landfall over Cayo Costa, Florida, near Fort Myers, as a category 4 hurricane, followed by Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall over north Hutchinson Island as a category 1 hurricane. There have been 137 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, and five deaths attributed to Hurricane Nicole, according to the FDLE.
2022 Hurricane Season recap: A look at the scars left behind
Below is a look at how many tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes developed during the Atlantic over the last 10 years, including their tracks, according to NOAA.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 14 total named storms
- 8 hurricanes, of which two became major hurricanes
(NOAA)
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 21 total names storms
- 7hurricanes, of which 4 became major hurricanes
- Third most-active year on record in terms of named storms
- First time on record back-to-back seasons exhausted World Meteorological Organization's list of 21 names
Map via NOAA
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 30 total named storms
- 14 hurricanes, of which 7 became major hurricanes
- Most storms on record (previous record was 28 named storms in 2005). Exhausted World Meteorological Organization 21 season names.
Map via NOAA
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 18 total named storms
- 6 hurricanes, of which 3 became major hurricanes
- Five storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico, tying records set in 1957 and 2003 for most storms to form in that region (Barry, Imelda, Nestor made landfall in U.S.)
Map via NOAA
2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 15 total named storms
- 8 hurricanes, of which two were major hurricanes
2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 17 total named storms
- 10 hurricanes, of which six became major hurricanes
- Season marked first time in 12 years that two major hurricanes made landfall in U.S.
Map via NOAA
2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 15 total named storms
- 7 hurricanes, of which 4 became major hurricanes
Map via NOAA
2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 11 total named storms
- 4 hurricanes, of which 2 became major hurricanes
Map via NOAA
2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 8 total named storms
- 6 hurricanes, of which 2 became major hurricanes
Map via NOAA
2013 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- 14 total named storms
- 2 hurricanes, of which none became major hurricanes
- First time since 1994, there were no major hurricanes (sustained winds of 111-129 mph). NOAA considered it the "quietest season in the past two decades" in its report.
Visit www.nhc.noaa.gov to view season recaps and summer reports for seasons between 1995 and 2022.