Tropical Depression 12 forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC

Tropical Depression 12 is nearing tropical storm strength and is forecast to become a "large and powerful hurricane" later this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

In the 5 a.m. advisory from the NHC, officials indicated that the system was located approximately 690 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving toward the west at 8 mph.

To reach tropical storm status, wind speeds would need to increase to at least 39 mph, and to become a hurricane, they would need to reach 74 mph.

The disturbance is forecast to continue strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

When it becomes a hurricane, it will be named Kirk, the eleventh named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is not expected to directly impact the United States.