Trial begins for Florida deputy accused of setting man on fire with Taser at Wawa

The trial of an Osceola County deputy accused of setting a man on fire during an incident at a gas station is underway in Orange County.

Deputy David Crawford faces misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence with personal injury after allegedly firing his Taser near a gas pump, igniting a fiery explosion that severely injured Jean Barreto-Baerga and another deputy.

The incident occurred after Osceola County deputies tracked Barreto-Baerga to a Wawa gas station in Orange County, accusing him of reckless driving on a motorcycle.

RELATED: Bodycam video shows Florida deputy using Taser that sparked large fire at gas station

Prosecutors claim Crawford’s actions caused the explosion, which left Barreto-Baerga with burns over 75% of his body. He has since undergone extensive medical treatment costing millions of dollars.

"This defendant’s reckless actions resulted in a fiery explosion, essentially engulfing that pump and all of the surrounding area in flames," the prosecutor said during opening statements.

Crawford’s defense argued that the deputy was fulfilling his duty. "The state is right—my client and all police officers are supposed to protect and serve, and that is what he was doing that day," the defense attorney said.

Jury selection concluded Monday morning, and opening statements followed. The trial is set to resume Tuesday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: