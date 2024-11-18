Cruise company offering discontented voters 4-year voyage around the globe

A Florida-based company is offering a unique way for people upset with the presidential election results to process their feelings — by setting sail on a world cruise.

Villa Vie Residences, a luxury cruise operator, is marketing its four-year voyage as a chance to "escape" the political climate and embrace a slower-paced lifestyle while exploring the globe.

"What better way to get away than getting on a cruise and embarking on a lifestyle where you, at a slow pace, go around the world exploring," said Mikael Petterson, founder and CEO of Villa Vie Residences.

The cruise will visit 140 countries and over 400 ports, with accommodations for up to 600 passengers. The cost? $40,000 per year, which includes food, beverages, bi-weekly housekeeping, and laundry services.

MORE STORIES:

Since the election, the company has seen a surge in interest from travelers seeking to avoid the political landscape in the United States.

"We’ve experienced call volume of about five to eight times normal. We are extremely busy right now," Petterson said. "It’s definitely a successful marketing campaign. We wish it didn’t get so political or one-sided, but that’s the nature of the beast."

Petterson emphasized that the marketing campaign was planned regardless of the election outcome. Onboard, passengers from both sides of the political aisle are seeking an escape from daily stresses to spend time at sea.

The voyage, which began recently, offers a floating retreat for those eager to embrace a global, nomadic lifestyle.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: