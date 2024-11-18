Kids with autism more likely to become victims of drowning than neurotypical children, experts say

Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are significantly more likely to drown than their neurotypical peers, according to the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).

Jennifer Cicia, an Autism Disorder Specialist for CARD, said that in Florida this year, there have been 95 drowning deaths, 26 of which involved children on the spectrum. This means they accounted for roughly 27% of the drownings while comprising only about 3% of the youth population.

The most recent incident in Central Florida involved a 4-year-old who wandered off while visiting a park in Ormond Beach with his father on Sunday. His body was later found in a body of water.

Generally, Cicia said drowning is more common among children with ASD because they tend to wander more frequently than neurotypical children. Additionally, they often don’t perceive danger in the same way.

"When we put together that higher likelihood of drowning, combined with that likelihood to seek out water, we have a really dangerous situation," Cicia said.

She noted that bodies of water can appear calming or sensory-pleasing to children with ASD, which can lead to tragic accidents.

Longwood Deputy Mayor Matt Morgan, who has a 10-year-old son who is nonverbal and autistic, said he understands this tendency all too well.

"When something tragic like this happens, it hits all of us because it could be our kid at any given time," Morgan said. "It’s every parent's worst nightmare come true."

Both Morgan and Cicia are working to raise awareness and provide tools and resources to help parents and families of children with ASD.

"We’ve got to do a better job here in this community screaming from the rooftops. The services we do have here … [to] help with situations like this," Morgan said.

