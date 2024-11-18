Woman hospitalized from alleged pitbull attack at Cape Canaveral beach: 'Slashed to pieces'

A woman is recovering after a vicious dog attack in Brevard County. She was hospitalized for three days because of all the bites on her body.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the man who helped get the dog off her during the attack is speaking out to warn others about the unexpected danger.

Kim tells us, they were taking an evening walk on the beach, and an unknown dog was playing in the water. Moments later, the dog allegedly darted towards them.

He says the pitbull weighed 100 pounds and only attacked for 10 seconds but almost killed his partner on the beach.

Bite marks and blood stained pants are what’s left behind after the alleged pitbull attack on Harbor Drive in Cape Canaveral.

"It happened 3,2, 1 – 10 seconds later it was all finished, she came out with part of her arm gaping open where I could see the arteries, the tendons. Her leg is slashed to pieces," said Kim, who’s still traumatized by the attack.

It happened last Thursday, and the victim was rushed to Cape Canaveral Hospital. Thankfully, she survived.

"I’m surprised she made it out," he said. "It looked like she was going to pass away right there."

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the dog is in quarantine for 10 days. The owner was cited for the attack.

"This one was fairly severe, and there were lacerations," said Tod Goodyear, spokesman for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

While this level of attack isn’t common in the county, bites in general are.

"It probably happens more than most people realize," said Goodyear. "We do work quite a few dog bites during the week."

The victim will need plastic surgery and is being monitored by doctors for infections.

Kim says he’s still trying to process the terrifying attack.

"It’s changed my perspective on all life, everything I see around me now," said Kim. "It can come out of nowhere and take your family member in a split second."

The Harbor Drive beach they were at in Cape Canaveral has signs posted that dogs are not allowed, so the Pitbull shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

The entire county is also a leash county, meaning if you are in public, your dog needs to be leashed at all times.

