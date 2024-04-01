Travis Scott's new apparel line features collabs with UCF, other Florida universities

Travis Scott is going back to college with his newest apparel line!

The "I KNOW ?" rapper is teaming up with Fanatics and Mitchell and Ness for the limited-edition "Jack Goes Back to College" line, which is set to drop in select campus Barnes & Noble bookstores, select Lids locations and on Fanatics' website starting Thursday, April 4.

The collection features 28 different universities, including four in Florida: the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of Miami. A full list of universities is available at the bottom of this page.

"Each university receives unique, specially designed products, ensuring students can rep their school in true Cactus Jack style," a press release from Fanatics reads. That includes reimagined snapback hats, T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants and backpacks.

Retail prices range from $68 to $160.

