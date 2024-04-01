Travis Scott's new apparel line features collabs with UCF, other Florida universities
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travis Scott is going back to college with his newest apparel line!
The "I KNOW ?" rapper is teaming up with Fanatics and Mitchell and Ness for the limited-edition "Jack Goes Back to College" line, which is set to drop in select campus Barnes & Noble bookstores, select Lids locations and on Fanatics' website starting Thursday, April 4.
The collection features 28 different universities, including four in Florida: the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of Miami. A full list of universities is available at the bottom of this page.
"Each university receives unique, specially designed products, ensuring students can rep their school in true Cactus Jack style," a press release from Fanatics reads. That includes reimagined snapback hats, T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants and backpacks.
Retail prices range from $68 to $160.
Here's a look at all the universities included in the "Kacl Goes Back to College" line:
- Boston University
- Southern University
- Clemson University
- Texas A&M University
- Florida State University
- Tulane University
- Grambling State University
- University of Alabama
- Louisiana State University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Michigan State University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Mississippi State University
- University of Central Florida
- North Carolina A&T State University
- University of Florida
- Northeastern University
- University of Georgia
- Penn State University
- University of Houston
- University of Kentucky
- University of Oregon
- University of Miami
- University of Southern California
- University of Michigan
- University of Texas
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Wisconsin