Expand / Collapse search

Travis Scott's new apparel line features collabs with UCF, other Florida universities

By Dani Medina
Published  April 1, 2024 10:36am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 35 Orlando

Kanye West at Travis Scott concert in Orlando

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott's concert in Orlando on Wednesday night. Ye performed a few of his biggest hits, including "Runaway" and "Fade." (Video: Chad Barr)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travis Scott is going back to college with his newest apparel line!

The "I KNOW ?" rapper is teaming up with Fanatics and Mitchell and Ness for the limited-edition "Jack Goes Back to College" line, which is set to drop in select campus Barnes & Noble bookstores, select Lids locations and on Fanatics' website starting Thursday, April 4. 

The collection features 28 different universities, including four in Florida: the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of Miami. A full list of universities is available at the bottom of this page. 

UCF: UCF's $88M football stadium expansion project gets green light

"Each university receives unique, specially designed products, ensuring students can rep their school in true Cactus Jack style," a press release from Fanatics reads. That includes reimagined snapback hats, T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants and backpacks. 

Retail prices range from $68 to $160. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

‘THE PLACE WENT NUTS’: Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Travis Scott's Orlando concert

Here's a look at all the universities included in the "Kacl Goes Back to College" line:

  • Boston University
  •  Southern University                            
  • Clemson University
  • Texas A&M University
  • Florida State University
  • Tulane University
  • Grambling State University
  • University of Alabama
  • Louisiana State University
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • Michigan State University
  • University of California, Los Angeles
  • Mississippi State University
  • University of Central Florida  
  • North Carolina A&T State University
  • University of Florida
  • Northeastern University
  • University of Georgia
  • Penn State University
  • University of Houston
  • University of Kentucky 
  • University of Oregon
  • University of Miami
  • University of Southern California
  • University of Michigan
  • University of Texas
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of Wisconsin