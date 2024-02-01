Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Travis Scott's Orlando concert: 'The place went nuts'

Fans at Travis Scott's "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" concert in Orlando on Wednesday night got more than they bargained for when Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the Kia Center.

The controversial rapper donned an all-black ‘fit and joined his longtime collaborator onstage while wearing a white hockey mask resembling that of Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott's "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" show in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: Chad Barr)

There were rumblings online that Ye would make an appearance at the show – Scott posted a picture of him earlier in the day on social media, and West also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" tour sign while he was backstage.

"When Kanye came out, the place went nuts," concertgoer Chad Barr, who went to the show with his son, told FOX 35. "The atmosphere was already electric, but Kanye coming out just took it over the top. It's an experience that most people will never have."

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott's "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" show in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Photo: Chad Barr)

Ye addressed the crowd during his performance of "Fade" and teased his upcoming collab album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, which is set to drop on Feb. 9. The "Or Nah" singer was also on hand at Scott's show on Wednesday night, alongside Bump J.

Scott's "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" tour only has one show left – Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

Here's a look at the full set list for Travis Scott's show at the Kia Center in Orlando:

Kanye West setlist in Orlando

Runaway Vultures Fade Can't Tell Me Nothing All Of The Lights Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1

Travis Scott setlist in Orlando

(Per setlist.fm)