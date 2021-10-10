Travelers stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels flights nationwide

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers have been stranded across the nation.

The airline has alerted passengers of delays through the weekend due to weather and its impact on the air traffic control system.

"We experienced a significant impact in the Florida airports yesterday evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations," the company said in a statement Saturday to FOX Television Stations.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to minimize challenges and fully recover the operation as we take care of displaced Crews and Customers as quickly as possible," the statement continued. "We will continue to reset our network today and hope to return to close to normal operations as we move into Sunday."

The company also tweeted about the disruption Saturday afternoon.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," the post read. "We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual..."

Meanwhile, FOX 35 has obtained a copy of a lawsuit filed by the Southwest Pilot’s Association on Friday in a U.S. District Court. The pilots are filing a motion to stop the airline from enforcing a vaccine mandate.

FOX 35’s Matt Trezza was at the Orlando International Airport and saw crowds in the Southwest area of the terminal. He said about half the flights out of the Orlando airport are canceled. Some even reported waiting over two hours in the cancellation assist line.

