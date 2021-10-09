Full List: Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane attractions

article

It's the announcement many parkgoers have been waiting for: The Disney Genie program is dropping on Oct. 19.

Disney Genie is free as a simple planning tool in the My Disney Experience app but if you want to access rides and not wait in traditional standby lines, you'll have to pay $15 per day, per ticket for Genie+.

For the $15, guests will be allowed to book return times to more than 40 attractions. Keep in mind, one return reservation can be booked at a time.

For the most popular attractions, you can choose the Individual Lightning Lane bookings that can be purchased a la carte. There's a maximum of 2 purchases per person per day. Pricing and availability will vary by date, attraction and park, varying between $7 to $15 per person per ride.

Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."

"Similar to a navigation app on your phone, Disney Genie continues to update your itinerary from morning to night as the day changes, so you can stay spontaneous and go with the flow – whether you need a nap, encounter an unexpected rain shower or want to take a detour for a Mickey ice cream bar," Disney Parks Blog reports.

Below is a list of attractions offered for Genie+ and Lightning Lane at all four of Disney's Florida parks:

INDIVIDUAL LIGHTNING LANE OPTIONS

Magic Kingdom

Space Mountain

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

EPCOT

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

DISNEY GENIE+ LIGHTNING LANE OPTIONS

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

"It’s a small world"

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Na’vi River Journey

The Animation Experience

Feathered Friends in Flight!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Jr. Play and Dance!

Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opening December 19th)

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania

EPCOT

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE (Green and Orange)

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' for the next 18 months.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.