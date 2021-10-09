Full List: Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane attractions
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the announcement many parkgoers have been waiting for: The Disney Genie program is dropping on Oct. 19.
Disney Genie is free as a simple planning tool in the My Disney Experience app but if you want to access rides and not wait in traditional standby lines, you'll have to pay $15 per day, per ticket for Genie+.
For the $15, guests will be allowed to book return times to more than 40 attractions. Keep in mind, one return reservation can be booked at a time.
For the most popular attractions, you can choose the Individual Lightning Lane bookings that can be purchased a la carte. There's a maximum of 2 purchases per person per day. Pricing and availability will vary by date, attraction and park, varying between $7 to $15 per person per ride.
Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."
"Similar to a navigation app on your phone, Disney Genie continues to update your itinerary from morning to night as the day changes, so you can stay spontaneous and go with the flow – whether you need a nap, encounter an unexpected rain shower or want to take a detour for a Mickey ice cream bar," Disney Parks Blog reports.
Below is a list of attractions offered for Genie+ and Lightning Lane at all four of Disney's Florida parks:
INDIVIDUAL LIGHTNING LANE OPTIONS
Magic Kingdom
- Space Mountain
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- Expedition Everest
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
EPCOT
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Frozen Ever After
DISNEY GENIE+ LIGHTNING LANE OPTIONS
Magic Kingdom
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- "It’s a small world"
- Jungle Cruise
- Mad Tea Party
- Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Splash Mountain
- The Barnstormer
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King
- DINOSAUR
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Na’vi River Journey
- The Animation Experience
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Jr. Play and Dance!
- Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opening December 19th)
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania
EPCOT
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE (Green and Orange)
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' for the next 18 months.
