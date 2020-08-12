Tracking coronavirus: Seminole County schools to require face masks; COVID-19 vaccine volunteers needed

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:57 a.m. -- Several new coronavirus testing sites are opening in Central Florida. Find the list HERE.

5:39 a.m. -- Seminole County Public Schools finalized plans to welcome students back soon. Some of those changes include policies around wearing masks. Details HERE.

5:17 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has suspended the alcohol license for Mathers LLC & Dobson Family Trust, the company which oversees operations for Joysticks, Mathers, and Shots in Downtown Orlando.

5:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus clinical vaccine trials have started across the country. In Central Florida, thousands more participants are needed. Read more HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,831 new cases and 276 more deaths. That is the largest single-day jump in deaths yet, breaking the previous record of 257 deaths on July 30th. The statewide total of cases is now at 542,792 since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 8,553 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map