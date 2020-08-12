LIST: New coronavirus testing sites opening in Central Florida

article

A new COVID-19 testing site opens on Wednesday in Orange County.

The new site is located at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To be tested, you must be an Orange County resident and make an appointment HERE.

On Friday, another testing site will open at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both viral and antibody testing will be available. Appointments are recommended.

On Saturday, August 22, The Mexican Consulate will operate a drive-thru testing site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Technology Drive in Orlando. No appointments are required.

Testing is available for adults and also available for those younger than age 18 with a parent or guardian