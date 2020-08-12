Expand / Collapse search

LIST: New coronavirus testing sites opening in Central Florida

FILE - A health care worker gives a nasal swab to a person to do a self administered test at the new federally funded COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on July 23, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new COVID-19 testing site opens on Wednesday in Orange County. 

The new site is located at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

To be tested, you must be an Orange County resident and make an appointment HERE.

On Friday, another testing site will open at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Both viral and antibody testing will be available. Appointments are recommended. 

On Saturday, August 22, The Mexican Consulate will operate a drive-thru testing site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Technology Drive in Orlando. No appointments are required.

Testing is available for adults and also available for those younger than age 18 with a parent or guardian