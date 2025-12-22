Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida as jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.6 billion after no big winners on Saturday night. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida, according to lottery officials. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Sept. 6, when two tickets in Texas and Missouri matched all numbers for a $1.787 billion prize.



The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.6 billion after no one won the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and a red Powerball of 20.

$1 million ticket sold in Florida

Although no one won the big prize, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Sunshine State. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix on NW 41st Street in Miami, according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

The current jackpot has rolled over since September. The last jackpot win was on Sept. 6, when a pair of tickets from Texas and Missouri won the $1.787 billion prize.

Monday's jackpot is now the fourth largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to lottery officials.

"Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, in a news release. "Every ticket sold not only offers the chance at a life-changing prize but also supports important programs and services in communities nationwide."

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 10:59 p.m.

Watch the drawing live.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.60 billion - (current jackpot prize)

5. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

6. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

7. $1.080 billion – July 19, 2023 - California

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 - Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - August 23, 2017 - Massachusetts