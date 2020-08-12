DOH: State receives backlog of COVID-19 test data from Miami lab, dating to late June

article

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it received a backlog of coronavirus testing data from a Miami laboratory.

The state reports that Niznik Lab Corp reported over 4,000 cases dating back to June 23 and occurring over the past seven weeks; however, those results were not reported to DOH until this week.

DOH says the backlog "severely skews" reporting for Miami-Dade and is not reflective of current trends.

"Once DOH was informed of this testing data backlog, we immediately reached out to Niznik Lab," the DOH tweeted.

A FOX 35 investigation earlier this summer revealed errors in the state's report on COVID-19 positivity rates. The DOH responded saying some laboratories had not been reporting negative test result data to the state.

FOX 35 INVESTIGATES: Florida Department of Health says some labs have not reported negative COVID-19 results

Advertisement

Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. Other labs had very high positivity rates. Further investigation resulted in many major medical groups claiming the DOH's COVID-19 numbers were not being reported accurately.