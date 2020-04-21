Tracking Coronavirus: Near 27,900 cases and 867 deaths in Florida, FDA authorizes at-home test, and more

article

The Florida Department of Health published the new numbers on Monday evening. They specifically stated that there are now 27,869 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. Among the positive cases, 27,127 of the positive coronavirus cases are Florida residents. The remaining cases are non-Florida residents tested and isolated in the state.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9 a.m. -- Testing sites are expanding in Central Florida with a focus on Seminole County this week. Several more are opening in the county on Tuesday morning. Details on the sites HERE.

9 a.m. -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said an agreement has been reached on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and COVID-19 virus testing. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The FDA has authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Details on the tests found HERE.

10 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with the task force in charge of reopening Florida via conference call. This call is still going and you can watch it live below.

11 a.m. -- According to the Florida Department of Health, there are now 27,495 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 839 as well. Details found HERE.

11 a.m. -- The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus across the world surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Read more HERE.

2 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis had another conference call with the task force in charge of reopening Florida.

3:30 p.m. -- Flagler County details plan to reopen beaches on a limited basis. Read more HERE.

6 p.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there are over 27,800 cases of coronavirus in Florida and a death toll of 867.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Globally, John Hopkins University says there are over 2,400,000 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is over 171,000 as well.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of coronavirus cases across the world.

