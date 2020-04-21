More coronavirus testing sites open in Seminole County, including free and appointment-free options

Testing sites are expanding in Central Florida with a focus on Seminole County this week.

There are more than 20 test sites in Seminole County and now several more are opening.

Registration is now open for AdventHealth’s community drive-up testing location at the Seminole Towne Center Mall in Sanford.

The test site will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone with or without symptoms or who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 may be tested. A doctor’s note is not required.

AdventHealth officials said insurance is accepted, but added that they will cover the cost for anyone who is uninsured.

The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup. Results can be expected in two to three days.

An appointment with AdventHealth can be made on their website.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Orlando dad home from hospital 12 days after receiving plasma from COVID-19 survivor

Pop-up community test sites are also coming to Seminole County.

“Targeted test sites specific to communities,” Alan Harris of Seminole County Emergency Management said. “Lower income, or seniors, or elderly and those that may not have transportation or get test if they wish to.”

The pop-up sites will be at a different location each day this week.

“If we identify that there is a large number of people that need to be tested at the site, we are ready to come back to the facility, come back to that neighborhood later on if we need to do additional testing," Harris added.

DATES AND LOCATIONS

Tuesday, April 21: East Altamonte, Apostolic Church- Jesus Christ, 444 Ford Drive, Altamonte Springs

Wednesday, April 22: Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Avenue, Sanford

Thursday, April 23: Goldsboro, Westside Community Center, 919 South Persimmon Avenue, Sanford

Friday, April 24: Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford

Monday, April 27: Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert Street, Sanford

Tuesday, April 28: Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Avenue, Sanford

Wednesday, April 29: Jamestown, location to be announced, Oviedo

Those who visit these locations must bring government-issued I.D. Patients do not have to exhibit symptoms to get tested. No appointments are necessary. The testing is free of charge as well but those with insurance should bring insurance cards

The pop-up sites will be open between 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News