Woman dies after being struck by boat propeller in Florida river: FWC

A woman is dead after she was struck by a propeller of a pontoon boat in Lake County over the weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Officials said the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ocklawaha River near Nelson’s Fish Camp.

The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was with a group of eight people on the boat when she went overboard and was injured by the propeller.

She died while on the way to a local hospital, authorities said.

The FWC stated that the incident is still under investigation and extended their "deepest condolences" to the woman's family and friends.