Woman dies after being struck by boat propeller in Florida river: FWC

Updated  July 22, 2024 12:42pm EDT
Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead after she was struck by a propeller of a pontoon boat in Lake County over the weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Officials said the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ocklawaha River near Nelson’s Fish Camp. 

The woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was with a group of eight people on the boat when she went overboard and was injured by the propeller. 

She died while on the way to a local hospital, authorities said.

The FWC stated that the incident is still under investigation and extended their "deepest condolences" to the woman's family and friends.