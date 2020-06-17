Tracking coronavirus: Governor says 'we are not shutting down' as Florida cases continue to spike

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 p.m. -- Saying society needs to "function," Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to keep Florida open despite a recent surge in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

5:00 a.m. -- As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

4:30 a.m. -- Some U.S. airlines say passengers could be punished if they refuse to wear a mask. Passengers who defy directions to cover their faces during a flight may be blacklisted and unable to fly with the airline for a period of time.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 80,109 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,993 deaths. That is an additional 2,783 cases and 55 deaths since Monday morning.

