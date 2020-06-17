City of Melbourne will pay bills of struggling residents with federal funding

It’s a scary certainty for a family that's just lost a job: The next round of bills isn't going to just disappear.

Right now, nearly 2 million Floridians are unemployed -- furloughed or laid off -- as the coronavirus crisis has crippled major industries of all types.

For people living in Melbourne, if they are struggling, a new program that started on Monday could be a big help. Eligibility is based on family size and income.

Denise Carter is the manager of the city’s Department of Housing and Improvement. Her department just got more than $200,000 from the city from the federal government to use for power bills, rent, or mortgage payments.

So, if people can’t pay their bills, they should call. 321-608-7530.

Since the program launched on Monday, only about 100 people have inquired. So Carter told FOX 35 Orlando that she wants to get the word out there.

If the money goes quickly, she said that Melbourne might try to get more federal help for a second round.

