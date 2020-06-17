Orlando International Airport conducted 500 coronavirus tests. Here's how many tested positive

article

The Orlando International Airport says they conducted 500 coronavirus tests over 3 days last week-- and only 2 have come back positive.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Chief Executive Officer Phil Brown wanted to clear up some misinformation after there was confusion about how many employees had actually tested positive.

“I want to report to you the results of COVID-19 testing that the Florida Department of Health conducted at Orlando International Airport last week," Brown wrote in a press release on Wednesday. "Five hundred tests were performed over three days. Thus far, there have been only two positive tests from those 500."

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases rise by more than 2,600; death toll tops 3,000

Brown says he spoke with Dr. Raul Pino, the Public Health Director for Orange County, who calculated the results of those 500 tests to be a 0.4% positivity rate.

"Dr. Pino also advised that he believes the use of masks and facial coverings at MCO and the observance of social distancing is a significant contributor to the low positivity rates.”

Advertisement

Brown explained that on June 6, Dr. Pino sent him information that tracked the positive COVID-19 tests for people employed at Orlando International Airport.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 16 people test positive after night out at Florida bar

"Beginning in mid-March and through June 6 there were a total of 132 employees of all the airlines, rental car companies, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Aviation Authority that tested positive. An additional 128 individuals that tested positive were not employees of the airport but were linked (Epilinks) or traceable connections to the 132 individuals that work at MCO, for a total of 260 individuals."

To put it in perspective, GOAA says the 132 airport employees represent 0.6% of the estimated 22,000 badged employees that work at the airport and those infections occurred over a period of about 2 and a 1/2 months.

“I hope this information clarifies what can be a confusing mix of data for the traveling public. We continue to work with all of our health department officials to ensure all is being done to keep the traveling public and our employees safe at Orlando International Airport.”