100 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Central Florida jail

article

The Lake County Jail is a hot spot for coronavirus cases as 100 people have tested positive there.

The jail said that 85 inmates and six employees are confirmed to have the virus. The identity of the other positive cases has not yet been confirmed.

They added that the majority of these cases are asymptomatic but some are displaying mild symptoms, like headaches, body aches, and nausea. They are being treated and no hospitalizations have been reported.

MORE NEWS: Florida sees second-highest daily increase with more than 2,600 new cases

There are reportedly 759 inmates at the Lake County Jail.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.